Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.
Kainos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
