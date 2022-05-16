Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

