Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KAOOY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 127,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. KAO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $12.90.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.
