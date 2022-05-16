KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of KAR opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 45,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 161,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,950. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

