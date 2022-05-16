Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Upgraded at Desjardins

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRRGF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $3.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

