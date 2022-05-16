KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,110,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 16,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 14,573.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE by 97.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in KE by 43.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 266,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 506,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,289,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. KE has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.38, a PEG ratio of 17.30 and a beta of -1.55.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.01.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

