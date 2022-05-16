KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEKE. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $12.53 on Monday. KE has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -156.63, a PEG ratio of 17.30 and a beta of -1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of KE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

