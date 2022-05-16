Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target to $178.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.02. 402,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,529. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.00. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,791,000 after purchasing an additional 266,859 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after buying an additional 253,337 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

