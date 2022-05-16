Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of K traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.38. 28,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,338. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Kellogg by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 814,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after buying an additional 238,358 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

