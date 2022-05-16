Kenneth M. Young Acquires 30,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 30,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $556.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

