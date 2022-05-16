Kenneth M. Young Acquires 30,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 30,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $556.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.