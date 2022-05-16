Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. 10,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Key Tronic by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

