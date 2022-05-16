KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Tetra Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TTEK. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $125.18 on Monday. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $225,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

