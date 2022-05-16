KeyCorp Comments on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of AEP opened at $99.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

