KeyCorp Weighs in on Vacasa, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vacasa in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,941,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

