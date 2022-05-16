Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

KYCCF stock traded up $21.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $399.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $370.96 and a fifty-two week high of $711.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

