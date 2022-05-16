Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Cut to $166.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $136.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

