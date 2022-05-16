Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN):

5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.50 to C$23.50.

5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.75.

5/5/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

KMP.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.90. 30,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,506. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$17.85 and a 12-month high of C$24.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

