Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the April 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

