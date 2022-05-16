Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) recently:

4/26/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $140.00.

4/25/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $138.00.

4/1/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $121.00.

3/31/2022 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $113.00.

3/29/2022 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its three growth pillars. These include focus on improving its core business in the developed markets, speed up growth of Personal Care segment in developing and emerging markets and enhance digital and e-commerce capacities. Apart from this, the company’s pricing and saving initiatives have been aiding in the face of cost inflation. The company has been battling high input costs for a while. The same persisted in the fourth quarter of 2021, wherein the adjusted operating profit declined year over year, thanks to a rise in input costs to the tune of $530 million. Management anticipates to keep witnessing a tough operating environment, with escalated input cost inflation, supply chain disruption along with pandemic-induced uncertainty in 2022.”

3/29/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $124.00.

KMB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.98. 18,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.43. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Kimberly-Clark Co alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.