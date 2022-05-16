Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Downgraded by Dawson James

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,779. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kintara Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.
