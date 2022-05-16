Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Downgraded by Dawson James

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,779. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

