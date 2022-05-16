KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Up 31.6% in April

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

INKA stock traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,396. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKA. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

