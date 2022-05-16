Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($102.11) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €88.00 ($92.63) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

