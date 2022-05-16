Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.01. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.
