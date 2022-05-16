Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($174.74) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($215.79) to €182.00 ($191.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

