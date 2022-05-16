Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.
Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.