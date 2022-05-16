Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.03 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.34. 6,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,262. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after acquiring an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after acquiring an additional 63,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

