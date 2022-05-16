Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.03 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.85 EPS.
Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.34. 6,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,262. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after acquiring an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after acquiring an additional 63,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
