Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.
Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.34. 6,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,262. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after buying an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after buying an additional 63,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.