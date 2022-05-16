Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.34. 6,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,262. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after buying an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after buying an additional 63,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

