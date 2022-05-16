Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $24.52 on Monday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

