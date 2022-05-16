Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce $684.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $685.40 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY opened at $58.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $84.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

