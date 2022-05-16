Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) Insider Purchases £30,450.96 in Stock

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 338,344 shares of Kromek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,450.96 ($37,542.79).
LON:KMK opened at GBX 9.36 ($0.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £40.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. Kromek Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.91 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.13.
