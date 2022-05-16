Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) Insider Purchases £30,450.96 in Stock

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 338,344 shares of Kromek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,450.96 ($37,542.79).

LON:KMK opened at GBX 9.36 ($0.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £40.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. Kromek Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.91 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.13.

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

