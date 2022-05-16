Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €130.00 by Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($136.84) price target from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRN. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($96.84) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of KRN stock traded up €3.25 ($3.42) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €80.35 ($84.58). The stock had a trading volume of 39,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($104.84). The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.31.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

