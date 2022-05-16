Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.08 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,065. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 122.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

