KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other KVH Industries news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki bought 10,000 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,050 shares of company stock worth $46,561. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KVH Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $7.85 on Monday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

