Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) CEO Purchases $949,995.00 in Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,254. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:KD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,867. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
