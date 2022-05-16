Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) CEO Purchases $949,995.00 in Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,254. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,867. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 234,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 142,067 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 29.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 220,168 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

