Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of KYOCY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

