Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (LH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on June 9th

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LH opened at $244.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

