Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.88-$4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,121. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $93.63 and a one year high of $124.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
