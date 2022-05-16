Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.47) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.63) to GBX 731 ($9.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 620.29 ($7.65).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 404.80 ($4.99) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £987.75 million and a PE ratio of -19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 709 ($8.74). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 403.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 473.92.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.15), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($533,224.35). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($61,575.39).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

