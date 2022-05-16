Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.39 million.

Shares of LTRX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,670. The stock has a market cap of $199.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.11.

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 112,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 58,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

