Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Critical Contrast

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Laredo Petroleum and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 0 4 0 2.60 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 6 0 2.55

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $117.75, suggesting a potential upside of 101.66%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $25.95, suggesting a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.72 $145.01 million $5.75 10.15 Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 4.99 $417.28 million $2.87 8.27

Magnolia Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum 7.97% 78.66% 8.50% Magnolia Oil & Gas 41.80% 55.08% 32.14%

Volatility & Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2021, the company's assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 4,71,263 net acres, including 23,785 net acres in Karnes and 4,47,478 net acres in the Giddings area, as well as holds 1,292 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

