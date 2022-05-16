Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $2.55 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 832,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 105,007 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 97,736 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

