Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSDAF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$172.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

LSDAF opened at $99.94 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

