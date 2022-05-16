Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target Lowered to C$169.00 at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$169.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

LSDAF stock traded down $8.06 on Monday, hitting $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 104. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

