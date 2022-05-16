Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Lowered to C$169.00 at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s previous close.

LAS.A stock traded down C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$127.00. 1,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$126.78 and a twelve month high of C$192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$880.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

