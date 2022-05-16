Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $158.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.00 million and the highest is $158.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $125.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $634.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $632.40 million to $636.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $718.93 million, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $724.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,172 shares of company stock worth $20,645,264 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.