Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.
Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
