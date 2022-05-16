Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 72.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 93.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

