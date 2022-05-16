LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €134.90 by Warburg Research

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) received a €134.90 ($142.00) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($163.16) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($140.32) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €140.55 ($147.95).

Shares of FRA LEG traded down €4.56 ($4.80) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €94.80 ($99.79). 293,680 shares of the stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a one year high of €98.50 ($103.68). The company’s 50 day moving average is €103.15 and its 200 day moving average is €114.40.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

