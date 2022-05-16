Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $215,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

