Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) has been given a €10.00 ($10.53) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.00) price target on Leoni in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of LEO stock remained flat at $€7.56 ($7.96) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a market cap of $246.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.92. Leoni has a 12 month low of €6.84 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of €18.50 ($19.47).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

