Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,092. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Leslie’s has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $31.55.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.73.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 68.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after buying an additional 510,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 231,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 130.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 177,254 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.