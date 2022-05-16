Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Major Shareholder Buys $4,599,594.61 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

