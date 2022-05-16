Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Acquires 567,151 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
LILAK opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
