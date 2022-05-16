Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Acquires 567,151 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LILAK opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.